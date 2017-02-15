Fargo, West Fargo teachers honored by state association

Jennifer Schuldheisz, principal of Ed Clapp Elementary School in Fargo, was named the Region 5 Principal of the Year. Schuldheisz was praised for her support of staff and as a leader in creating peaceful classrooms. She was also recognized for her leadership on district committees, creating an improved reporting system, and leading the district in implementing a new model for teacher evaluation.

Three principals who are retiring at the close of the school year received Service to Children awards.

Jerry Hanson, principal of Kennedy Elementary School in Fargo, is finishing his sixth year at Kennedy and will retire with 31 years served as an elementary principal in Minnesota and North Dakota Schools.

Loren Kersting has been principal for South Elementary in West Fargo for 25 years. He taught at West Fargo's Eastwood Elementary for five years, was an administrator in the St. John Paul II Catholic Schools Network in Fargo, and then returned to West Fargo as a middle school assistant principal before settling in at South.

Kim Colwell has been principal at Fargo's Roosevelt Elementary for 22 years, and at Horace Mann Elementary for 10 years (when the schools were joined in a paired configuration that split the elementary grades between them). Colwell first taught at JPII's Holy Spirit Elementary and Shanley High School for 12 years, then worked as an administrator, first at Holy Spirit, and then as principal at Shanley from 1991 to 1995. He became principal at Roosevelt in 1995. Colwell was also North Dakota's National Distinguished Principal in 2013.