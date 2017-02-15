Fargo Lewis and Clark students seek Teddy bear donations
FARGO—First-graders in the gifted and talented program at Lewis and Clark Elementary School are seeking donations of new Teddy bears for their We Care Bears Donation Drive.
The bears will be donated to the city's police and fire departments to give to children in crisis situations to help comfort them.
Donations for the National Kindness Week project can be dropped off at the collection bin in the school lobby through 2:20 p.m. Friday.
The school is at 1729 16th St. S.