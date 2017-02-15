ND Highway Patrol presents lifesaving awards

On Dec. 9, Mark Dammann experienced a cardiac arrest while driving a semi and drove into the west ditch of Interstate 29 south of Fargo. Adam Seyfried, of Fargo, and Noah Nelson, of Page, stopped on the scene, removed the driver from the vehicle and began CPR.

A short time later, Trooper Anthony DeJean arrived on the scene and used an automated external defibrillator on the driver. The driver was revived and transported to a hospital where he made a full recovery.

Seyfried and Nelson received the awards alongside Stephanie Sorenson, who received the F-M Ambulance Lifesaving Award for calling 911.