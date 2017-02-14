It can start out with a simple snap, said a victim threatened with revenge porn.

"He was like, 'I have a lot of you from these years that you wouldn't want to getting out, would you?' And I remember just being so shocked," said a 23-year-old we'll call Jane.

"We had some anger issues, so anything I could do to avoid an argument, I was like 'OK' I'll make it work," Jane said.

After dating her boyfriend for about 2½ years, he turned their intimate moments into manipulation.

"It's scary. You don't know what's out there, how people can get to it. Oh god, I remember being so terrified my mom would find out," Jane said.

More people than ever are feeling that pain. The Center for Innovative Public Health Research says 10 percent of women under the age of 30 say they've been threatened with revenge porn and 6 percent have had it posted.

Four percent of men have had a sexual image of themselves shared online, with 3 percent being threatened.

"Power and control is always the name of the game. Whether it's sexual assault, domestic violence, child sexual abuse, that's always the key ingredient always going on in these situations," said Chris Johnson, director of the Rape and Abuse Crisis Center in Fargo.

Johnson said of the thousands of people his staff sees, those affected by revenge porn is a growing number.

"It's a very broad issue in society, but it falls into classic characteristics of sexual abuse," Johnson said.

For example, victim blaming is common and often cases go unreported, he said.

"Why did you need to send these pictures? You wouldn't be in this situation if you never sent them. But we don't bring up, well, there's the jerk that decided to expose them to somebody," Jane said.

With 3,000 websites having a revenge porn section, for the victim, it's a life of wondering.

"I know he didn't delete any of them. So, he could still have them 2½ years later," Jane said.

Revenge porn can be punished by law.

In North Dakota, you can face a year in jail and a $2,000 dollar fine. In Minnesota, it's up to a 3-year sentence and a $5,000 fine.