The Border States Electric building at First Avenue North and 25th Street will eventually house the entire department, which now operates out of two buildings, Deputy Chief Joe Anderson said Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Anderson said the Border States building has the advantage of being near the city's central garage and public works facilities. "As far as fueling squad cars and having squad cars getting fixed, we couldn't ask for a more optimal location," he said.

Anderson said the Border States building also sits near major thoroughfares, 25th Street and Main Avenue, that should allow for faster response times than the department's current downtown headquarters at 222 4th St. N.

"Trying to get out of the downtown area when it's rush hour in the morning or in late afternoon can be a little bit tricky," he said.

For years, police officials have said they were outgrowing their downtown headquarters and running short on workstations, storage and parking. "We ran out of locker room space about five years ago," Anderson said.

In April, the department will begin renting a 57,000-square-foot warehouse in the Border States building, where police vehicles can be parked indoors. About 7,000 square feet of the warehouse will be built up to include locker rooms, workstations and meeting space.

The renovation will cost the city an estimated $500,000, and the rent from April 1 through the end of 2017 will cost a total of $389,000, City Administrator Bruce Grubb said. The department's patrol division plans to start occupying the warehouse space this summer, Anderson said.

In 2019, Border States is expected to vacate the building's 48,000 square feet of office space, which the Police Department's administrative and investigative divisions would then move into, Anderson said.

Right now, the investigative division is housed in a former public health building across the street from the downtown headquarters. This has helped to ease the space crunch but is not ideal, Anderson said. "When you have an agency that's in two different buildings, communication suffers," he said.

The force has grown significantly since police moved into their current headquarters in the early 1990s. The department had 108 officers in 2000 and now has about 165.

Knowing the construction of a new City Hall was the priority of city officials, Anderson said, police figured the best chance to meet their space demands was to find an existing structure rather than building a new headquarters. He said the Border States building should meet the department's needs for the next 30 years.