Archery becoming more popular in ND phy ed classes

It's all part of the National Archery in the School Program that is sweeping the country, an effort to get young people interested in the sport that has a rich tradition in North Dakota.

Jeff Long of North Dakota Game and Fish spent Tuesday, Feb. 14, teaching physical education teachers the the fine points of archery in the West Fargo gym.

The teachers learned everything from setting up the archery range safely to learning to check the integrity of the string and arrows.

Teacher Ali Clemenson is the only phy ed teacher at Horace Elementary and take back what she learns to her fourth- and fifth-graders.

"If we can add more variety to the elementary phy ed, we are going to do that," Clemenson said.

There is a reason Game and Fish supports archery in the schools. Fewer young people are fishing and hunting, and schools are finding that anyone can be taught how to handle a bow.

Archery is not only taught in phy ed classes. Some North Dakota schools have after-school programs and competitive teams.

Now these teachers can go back to their classrooms, and include archery to reading, writing and arithmetic.

North Dakota's state archery competition for students is next month in Minot. The nationals are held in Kentucky in May.

For more information on the National Archery in the Schools Program, click here.