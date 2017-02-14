56 workers graduate from Dilworth Wal-Mart Training Academy

Fifty-six associates walked the stage, received their diploma and celebrated their accomplishments.

Department managers and supervisors went through two weeks of training, while assistant managers went through seven.

The training academy is expected to teach 90 workers each week from the 13 stores across the state of North Dakota.

"The academy is important because it's our opportunity to train our associates on what we call 'one best way', which is how we expect them to not just run the store, but to interact with those customers that come in from shopping online and to pick up product in the store as well," said John Welling, Wal-Mart vice president and general manager of Region 52.

The Dilworth Training Academy is the 68th to open.

By the end of 2017, there will be 200 training academies across the United States.