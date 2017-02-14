It's just one way to honor one of America's great pastimes, and the inventor behind it — George Washington Gale Ferris, an engineer.

At Scheels All Sports on Tuesday, people hopped on the 12-car Ferris wheel, which Scheels was able to get from a well-known amusement park.

"We did get it out of Disneyland and it was built, 40 feet tall, and 1938 is when this was built so this is a vintage restored Ferris wheel," said Caryn Olson of Scheels All Sports.

The first Ferris wheel was built in 1893 and stood 26-stories tall.