National Ferris Wheel Day may be overshadowing Valentine's Day this year
1 / 2
2 / 2
FARGO—Everyone seems to be celebrating this big holiday on Tuesday, Feb. 14, not Valentine's Day.
It's National Ferris Wheel Day.
It's just one way to honor one of America's great pastimes, and the inventor behind it — George Washington Gale Ferris, an engineer.
At Scheels All Sports on Tuesday, people hopped on the 12-car Ferris wheel, which Scheels was able to get from a well-known amusement park.
"We did get it out of Disneyland and it was built, 40 feet tall, and 1938 is when this was built so this is a vintage restored Ferris wheel," said Caryn Olson of Scheels All Sports.
The first Ferris wheel was built in 1893 and stood 26-stories tall.