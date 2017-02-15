Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Search called off for missing 80-year-old Thief River Falls man

    By WDAY / WDAZ Staff Today at 1:54 a.m.

    UPDATE: The search is called off for 80-year-old Orvin Sund. 

    The Thief River Falls Police Department's Facebook page says they have found Sund. 

    The Department is expected to release more information Wednesday morning. 

    Original story below:

    THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn.—Police here are asking for the public's help tonight, in searching for a missing man.

    Eighty-year-old Orvin Sund went missing about 11 a.m. Tuesday

    Sund, who has dementia, was last seen about 4 p.m. on the outskirts of town.

    People have been looking throughout the day.

    Police tonight are asking everyone to check their property.

    Explore related topics:NewsThief River FallsmissingOrvin Sund
    Advertisement
    randomness