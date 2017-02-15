Search called off for missing 80-year-old Thief River Falls man
UPDATE: The search is called off for 80-year-old Orvin Sund.
The Thief River Falls Police Department's Facebook page says they have found Sund.
The Department is expected to release more information Wednesday morning.
Original story below:
THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn.—Police here are asking for the public's help tonight, in searching for a missing man.
Eighty-year-old Orvin Sund went missing about 11 a.m. Tuesday
Sund, who has dementia, was last seen about 4 p.m. on the outskirts of town.
People have been looking throughout the day.
Police tonight are asking everyone to check their property.