    Trial to begin for man accused of fatally shooting his father

    By Amy Unrau Today at 10:39 p.m.
    OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn.—After six days of jury selection, a murder trial is finally set to get underway in Otter Tail County.

    Dustin Defeil is accused of shooting and killing his father, Rick, last June. He faces first- and second-degree murder charges.

    Police say they responded to the Defeils' home after Rick's wife called them about the shooting.

    When they arrived they found her hiding in the bathroom and had to shield her from her husband's body.

    Dustin Defeil was later found near Battle Lake. Police say he had a gun as well as blood on his hands, face, clothing and car.

    Rick Defeil was part of the Fergus Falls Public Works Department and was well known in the l community.

    While the Otter Tail County Attorney's office cannot comment on specifics of the trial, they say the city's size can be a reason why jury selection takes so long.

    "Depending on what the individuals in the community have heard or know people. I mean, certainly, with populations a lot larger, there's a lot less chance for others to know who individuals in the case are. So yeah, I think that certainly plays a factor," said Michelle Eldien, assistant Otter Tail County attorney.

    Eldien says the lengthy trial may also have deterred jurors from being able to commit.

    In fact, they say they almost needed to call more potential jurors.

    They finally wrapped up selection Tuesday afternoon.

    The trial starts Wednesday morning at 9.

    Up to 30 witnesses are expected to testify over the next two weeks.

