The proposed training, which would have been provided by volunteers at no cost to the state, would occur during orientation for legislators at the beginning of each session.

The bill was not prompted by the Dakota Access Pipeline protests, but several who testified in support of the training said better cultural understanding could have prevented some of the conflicts that arose during the protests.

The Senate Government and Veterans Affairs Committee amended the bill to a legislative management study to consider the need for cultural competency training for legislators, other elected and appointed officials and state employees.

Sen. Shawn Vedaa, R-Velva, a member of the committee, said Tuesday, Feb. 14, the bill was amended to a study because several committee members felt requiring the training "was overstepping legislation."

Sen. Dick Dever, R-Bismarck, spoke in favor of the bill as a way to repair relationships that have been strained during the pipeline protests.

"I think there have been damages done to the relationships between our general population and the population south of here through recent events," Dever said.

The Senate voted to amend the bill to a study, but ultimately the bill failed in a 20-26 vote on Tuesday.

Sen. Richard Marcellais, D-Belcourt, a member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa and one of the bill's sponsors, said he is disappointed with the vote.

"It's not going to improve the communications or relations between the state and tribes," he said.

Marcellais sponsored similar legislation in 2009 that also failed in the Senate with a similar vote.