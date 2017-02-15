DULUTH, Minn. -- Police have identified the victim of Tuesday’s fatal shooting in the East Hillside neighborhood as a 22-year-old University of Minnesota Duluth student.

William Andrew Grahek was pronounced dead at a local hospital after he was shot around 2 p.m. Feb. 14 in a residence at 510 E. 11th St., the Duluth Police Department said.

Police said Wednesday morning that no one was in custody. They had initially detained several people and said a “person of interest” was being questioned Tuesday night.

“This continues to be a very active investigation and we are following up on numerous leads,” police said in a statement issued around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Grahek grew up in Centerville, Minn., and graduated from Centennial High School in Circle Pines in 2012, according to his Facebook page. He was enrolled in the Swenson College of Science and Engineering at UMD and was a specialist with the U.S. Army Reserve 312th Engineer Company based on Park Point.

Grahek’s parents, Jon and Heidi, declined comment, but a statement was issued on their behalf by the St. Paul Police Department, where Jon Grahek is employed as a sergeant.

“The Saint Paul Police Department extends its deepest condolences to the family,” spokesman Steve Linders wrote in an email. “The department will do all it can to support Sgt. Grahek and his loved ones during this difficult time and asks that everyone keep them in their prayers.

“The Graheks do not wish to make a public statement other than to say that they loved William very much and to thank everyone who has reached out to them with comforting words and support.

“The family asks that their privacy be respected as they mourn the loss of their beloved family member.”

Lisa Erwin, vice chancellor for student life at UMD, also issued a statement on the incident.

"The campus community mourns the loss of Will Grahek and our hearts and deepest condolences go out to his family and friends,” she said. “We will continue to provide resources and support to the campus through the grieving process."

The shooting was the sixth in Duluth in a span of 25 days, but the first to result in a death. Police Chief Mike Tusken said Tuesday that the preliminary investigation revealed the shooting may have been related to a robbery or home invasion.