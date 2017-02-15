William Andrew Grahek was pronounced dead at a local hospital after the shooting at 510 E. 11th St. around 2 p.m. The university’s directory confirms that he was a student enrolled at UMD.

Police said Tuesday night that a “person of interest” was being detained in the case, but said Wednesday morning that no one was in custody.

“This continues to be a very active investigation and we are following up on numerous leads,” police said in a statement.