Thief River Falls woman dies in two-vehicle crash

The pickup, which was pulling a skidsteer trailer on icy roads, began to slide into the northbound lane before the trailer collided with the van, according to state troopers.

Good and her passenger, 56-year-old Rose Ann Koepke of Thief River Falls, were not injured. Emergency responders had to use the jaws of life to pull Reierson from the wreckage. She was taken to Sanford Health in Thief River Falls, where she died.

Everyone involved in the crash had their seat belts on, according to a State Patrol report. No alcohol was involved, the report said.

St. Hilaire is about 7 miles south of Thief River Falls in northwestern Minnesota.