The lockdown was lifted about 30 minutes later after an investigation determined the threat was unfounded, said Heather Konschak, a spokeswoman for West Fargo Public Schools.

Konschak said the person responsible for the threat has been identified and will be dealt with according to school policy.

She said students and staff responded according to practiced protocols, which kept everyone safe while the an investigation into the threat was conducted.

Konschak said parents were being provided with a summary of the incident.