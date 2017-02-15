Lawmakers eyeing 3 percent tuition caps at North Dakota universities

Three members of the Senate Appropriations Committee saw proposed amendments to the higher education budget bill during a subcommittee meeting Wednesday, Feb. 15. Chairman Sen. Ray Holmberg, R-Grand Forks, said the full Appropriations Committee may vote on the budget Friday.

One of the amendments limits tuition increases for resident students attending an institution under the control of the State Board of Higher Education in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 academic years to 3 percent above the rate in place during the previous spring semester. It also allows for an additional 1 percent tuition increase if the revenue is used for "campus extraordinary repairs" and deferred maintenance costs, but that provision requires matching dollars from a university.

The caps don't apply to the University of North Dakota School of Medicine and Health Sciences, the University of North Dakota School of Law or the North Dakota State University School of Pharmacy. It also doesn't apply to nonresident students or tuition rates determined by reciprocity agreements with other states.

Two years ago, the Legislature passed tuition caps of 2.5 percent for the 2015-16 and 2016-17 academic years for resident and nonresident students. That cap didn't apply to UND's medical school or to reciprocity agreements.

Like other state agencies, the North Dakota University System and individual campuses are facing a budget crunch under a slower state economy. The budget the Senate Appropriations Committee will consider largely mirrors the one proposed by Gov. Doug Burgum, Holmberg said, except for the governor's proposal to have state employees pay 5 percent of their health insurance premiums.

Burgum proposed $613.2 million in general fund spending for the North Dakota University System and its institutions for the coming two-year budget cycle, while former Gov. Jack Dalrymple suggested $649.9 million in his final budget released late last year. Higher education funding peaked in the 2013-15 biennium with $910.6 million in general fund appropriations, according to a Legislative Council report.

Tammy Dolan, the university system's chief financial officer, said the tuition increases allowed by the proposed caps will help universities make up some of the funding reductions, but won't come anywhere close to covering all of it. She added the university system wouldn't recommend an increase large enough to cover the budget reductions.

Tuition increases are set with the State Board of Higher Education's approval of each institution's annual budget in May or June, Dolan said. North Dakota universities receive general fund money under a formula that's based on student credit hours completed.

Meanwhile, another proposed amendment to the higher education budget spells out the Legislature's intent that if full-time equivalent positions are cut at campuses, "any reduction be applied among all classifications of employees with emphasis on senior administrative positions."

Asked how universities might meet that guideline, Lisa Feldner, chief of staff at the university system, said "there's a lot of reorganization going on."