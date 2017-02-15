Norwood, 26, fled after the shooting and was finally tracked down in Las Vegas in July of last year.

Norwood is charged with Class AA murder in the death of Roger Falana, 30, on Nov. 29, 2015. According to court documents, he is also charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting and seriously injuring a 43-year-old woman and with reckless endangerment for firing multiple shots.

The shooting incident at 3:10 a.m. reportedly had its origin in the Ice Cold Ryders motorcycle club clubhouse located on West Central Avenue before spilling into the nearby alley. A caller reported hearing multiple gunshots. When police arrived at the scene, they found Falana and the 43-year-old woman with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to Trinity Hospital for treatment, where Falana was pronounced dead and the woman was treated.

Both the victims and the shooter are believed to have been guests of the Ice Cold Ryders and not members of the club. According to their website, the Ice Cold Ryders have chapters in Minneapolis, Los Angeles and Minot.