Senate Bill 2152, introduced by Sen. Lonnie Laffen, R-Grand Forks, says applications and any records that could identify an applicant for a job with a "public entity" are confidential, except for records related to designated finalists. It requires a public entity that receives applications from three or more people who meet minimum qualifications for a vacant position to designate three or more of them as finalists.

Sen. Jim Dotzenrod, D-Wyndmere, said he's heard from weekly newspapers who are worried the legislation would open the door to more meetings that are closed to the public. He pointed out the bill doesn't apply only to state employees, but other public jobs that become available "just about every day across the state," such as road maintenance workers and law enforcement personnel.

But Sen. Diane Larson, R-Bismarck, told senators about her work on a subcommittee to find a new director of the North Dakota State Historical Society. She remembered approaching other committee members to discuss a good time to have their first meeting.

"I was informed that I was violating open records laws by meeting together with them without it being an announced meeting," Larson said. "I think that sometimes ... our public records, open meeting laws are going too far in prohibiting good practices from being able to happen."

Senate Bill 2152 passed in a 29-17 vote.

Steve Andrist, executive director of the North Dakota Newspaper Association, rallied members to contact their senator this week to oppose the bill, which he called "the biggest blow to government transparency in years, perhaps ever." The NDNA's board of directors includes Forum Communications Co. officials.

The legislation is backed by former Gov. Ed Schafer, who testified in its favor during a Senate committee hearing last month. In a Wednesday column for SayAnythingBlog.com, he pointed to a recent Fargo Forum editorial that argued "sunlight is the best disinfectant," a common saying used to advocate for greater government transparency.

"This proposed legislation shines the light of privacy on applicants and illuminates the public trust with information and knowledge of finalists actually being considered," Schafer wrote. He dismissed the Forum editorial as a "tirade" that shows "why nobody reads the newspapers anymore."

Schafer said the instant availability of information on the Internet, as well as employers' ability to set Google Alerts to notify them when an employee's name appears online, exposes job applicants to scrutiny.

"How does it help them if they apply and don't even make the first cut?" Schafer wrote. "Will their employer write them off as a short-timer?"

Last week, the House passed a narrower bill that would shield from public view records that would identify applicants for the chancellor of the North Dakota University System or a university president position until the applicant becomes a finalist. The bill defines "finalist" as an applicant who agrees to be interviewed by a hiring authority.

That bill's primary sponsor, Rep. Rich Becker, R-Grand Forks, suggested there might be ways to consolidate the two pieces of legislation.

"The Senate bill is asking for so many more exemptions," he said. "It was tough enough to get through my bill."

How they voted

Yes: Sens. Kelly Armstrong, Brad Bekkedahl, Randall Burckhard, Tom Campbell, Jonathan Casper, David Clemens, Dwight Cook, Dick Dever, Robert Erbele, David Hogue, Jordan Kannianen, Ralph Kilzer, Jerry Klein, Karen Krebsbach, Curt Kreun, Lonnie Laffen, Oley Larsen, Diane Larson, Gary Lee, Judy Lee, Scott Meyer, Janne Myrdal, Arne Osland, Nicole Poolman, Jim Roers, Donald Schaible, Ronald Sorvaag, Jessica Unruh, Shawn Vedaa

No: Sens. Howard Anderson Jr., Bill Bowman, Jim Dotzenrod, John Grabinger, Joan Heckaman, Ray Holmberg, Larry Luick, Richard Marcellais, Tim Mathern, Carolyn Nelson, Erin Oban, Dave Oehlke, Merrill Piepkorn, Larry Robinson, David Rust, Terry Wanzek, Rich Wardner

Absent: Sen. Kyle Davison