Commissioner Rick Steen, the commission’s liaison to the Sheriff’s Department, said he had separate conversations about the allegations with Laney, three of his captains and the former sergeant, Gail Wischmann. Steen said nothing he learned during those talks or during a tour of the county law enforcement center indicated that further investigation was warranted.

“I spent some good time out at the law enforcement center and out at the jail and just did not come across anything that, again, would raise the red flag,” he said.

Wischmann said Wednesday, Feb. 15, that she wasn’t surprised the captains did not come out against the sheriff when speaking with Steen. “The captains still have to continue to work there under Sheriff Laney, and they’re not going to jeopardize their employment or status by going against him,” she said.

Steen said he does not see a need to interview more sheriff’s officers or give them a chance to anonymously share concerns about the department.

“Sheriff Laney is not an employee of the county. He’s an elected official. So it would have to come to a pretty high level for us to want to do anything,” Steen said of the commission. “There’s just no reason to carry it further, that we could identify.”

Laney said he expected this outcome. “It was obvious that Sgt. Wischmann was angry, and she made a lot of allegations based on her opinions but not a lot of fact,” he said. “I feel my name has been cleared.”

Wischmann, who retired in November, spent more than 34 years with the Sheriff’s Department. She presented her allegations at a December meeting of the commission, asking commissioners to more closely scrutinize Laney’s department.

Her allegations were numerous, and most of them Laney denied. Here’s a sampling:

She criticized Laney for having the Sheriff’s Department pay to send two commanders to his graduation from the FBI academy in Virginia. Laney acknowledged this was true, but said the two commanders were former FBI academy graduates, whom the bureau encourages to attend the graduations of co-workers.

Wischmann said an internal investigation was not done after a jail officer addressed male and female staff as “penises and vaginas.” Laney said the incident was used as an example of what not to do and that no similar issues have come up.

Wischmann said Laney once asked a captain “How’s the b---- doing?” in reference to a former female deputy. “I would not talk about a former employee that way,” the sheriff said.

Despite Laney’s requests for more patrol deputies, Wischmann said, more are not needed. She said the Sheriff’s Department inflates the number of calls for service to make the case for adding patrol deputies, but she did not provide evidence of this. Laney called the accusation “a blatant lie.”

Wischmann said female deputies are overlooked for some assignments because male supervisors don’t believe women can do the job as well. Laney said women in his department are treated fairly.

Wischmann said she stands by her allegations. Her intent in airing them, she said, was to make the public aware that “Sheriff Laney is not the person people think he is.”

“It’s up to the citizens of Cass County to wake up,” she said. “When the next election comes, they need a new sheriff.”

Laney said he did not promote Wischmann to sergeant but put her in charge of internal affairs shortly after he first took office in 2007. She remained in that role until about 2014. It was after she was no longer the internal affairs sergeant, and no longer had the power to conduct internal investigations, that the incidents she complained about to the commission occurred, she said.