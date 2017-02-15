Vets use art as therapy to deal with PTSD

The American Legion Auxiliary and the Fargo VA Medical Center have come up with a unique way for veterans to deal with stress — art.

At the center's first Veterans Creative Arts Festival Wednesday, Feb. 15, the VA proved that care for veterans has to be a lifelong commitment.

These veterans turned artists take their work very seriously.

For veterans like Harry Moshier of Sisseton, S.D., finding art later in life saved him.

"It keeps your mind on positive things," said Moshier, a Vietnam vet. "As you age, it comes back to haunt you."

Moshier was a paratrooper with the 173rd in Vietnam in the late 60's. He came home to the Midwest, worked hard, retired, and then that downtime caught up with him. Vietnam caught up with him.

"All of a sudden all of those memories come back to you," he said.

He tried to paint his pain.

One of the paintings he did was of scenes from the war, but that brought back too many memories

Lately, he's been painting nature scenes and even trying his hand at wood burning.

Another vet at the Creative Arts Festival was Joe Hjelmstad of Otter Tail County, Minn., who was there with his wheel-thrown stoneware.

"I don't know where I would be right now," he said of his stoneware. "It would be different."

Hjelmstad served three separate tours in Iraq with the Minnesota National Guard.

"When you come back, you are a different person at that point," he said.

The vets found art is that distraction, that chance to relax, to re-program. Time in war is not forgotten, but art has become a new way to process it all ... at home.

The Veterans Creative Arts Festival at the Fargo VA also featured leatherwork, photography, sculpture and more.