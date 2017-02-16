Fargo library to host Darwin-themed event Feb. 18

Paleontologist Becky Barnes from the North Dakota Geological Survey will give an all-ages presentation on evolution titled "Mutation Is the Name, Survival Is the Game."

There will be skeletons and fossils so kids will have a hands-on experience. Barnes will lead an extinction game where participants create an organism, then see if it survives.

Registration is not required for this free event and all materials will be provided. For details, contact Children's Services at (701) 241-1495. Adults must accompany children younger than 10 years old.