    Men accused of using blowtorch, meat cleaver to injure man in western ND

    By Forum News Service Today at 9:54 p.m.
    REEDER, N.D. -- Two men accused of using a meat cleaver and blowtorch to injure another man, as well as firing shots at him, in Hettinger County in far southwestern North Dakota made their initial appearances in Southwest District Court on Wednesday morning.

    Another man is being sought in the case.

    James Kibble, 55, and Gordon Lewis, 56, both of Reeder, have each been charged with  aggravated assault, felonious restraint and terrorizing, which are all Class C felonies. Kibble and Lewis did not enter pleas on their cases Wednesday because they are felony matters and were not represented by attorneys. Each indicated during their respective initial appearances in front of Southwest District Judge James Gion that they would like to apply for court-appointed counsel.

    According to court documents, the two men, along with another Reeder man Ross Thomas, 59, allegedly “held the victim,Tyrel Crawford, at gunpoint and used a blowtorch, a wooden tire thumper and a meat cleaver to inflict injuries on the victim, including multiple burns, multiple bruises, multiple lacerations, a forehead laceration that required stitches, a broken finger and an avulsed toenail” at Thomas’ residence in Hettinger County on Feb. 7.

    In addition, criminal complaints stated that the individuals “knowingly restrained” the victim “under terrorizing circumstances or under circumstances exposing him to risk of serious bodily injury” and that “shots were fired from a firearm towards the victim.”

