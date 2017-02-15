Fifteen percent of North Dakota's bridges are being called "structurally deficient."

That study labeled the Main Avenue bridge over the Sheyenne River in West Fargo the worst bridge in the state.

Transportation engineers say that's no longer the case, but they're keeping a close watch on other ones nearby.

The Main Avenue bridge is one of the busiest stretches in this part of town.

Every day, close to 14,000 vehicles drive across this bridge over the Sheyenne River.

"Just about every day, maybe five days a week at leas," says April Iwen of Horace.

The bridge is one of more than 660 North Dakota bridges labeled by the American Road and Transportation Builders Association as structurally deficient.

The survey ranked it as the worst in the state.

And it's something that doesn't sit well with some drivers.

"I've always been scared of bridges I guess ... so I try to take a different way if I can," Iwen said.

But the North Dakota Department of Transportation says this one is completely safe.

Part of that major Main Avenue overhaul last summer resurfaced the road and replaced the culverts supporting the bridge. Survey data came from before the construction.

But several blocks west, another red flag.

"There's this one that's right here that don't really bother me," says Crystal Castillo of West Fargo. "But if you go further down, the one that goes over the interstate, that's the one that worries me."

Engineers are also keeping an eye on that stretch of Main Avenue—over Interstate 94.

Kevin Gorder of the DOT says, "Just some minor things, but we add it up. It's just something we watch ... and instead of inspecting it every two years, we're inspecting every year."

The DOT hopes to replace the almost 60-year-old bridge in the next four years.

But officials say no DOT bridges pose any critical danger.

And a system of checks and balances is designed to catch anything unsafe.

"If there's a concern, we call it structurally deficient," Gorder says. "It doesn't mean it's in danger of falling down or anything like that. If it was going to fall down, it would be closed."

The state identified almost 1,400 bridges needing some repairs.

It estimates all of those could cost around $262 million.