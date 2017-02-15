And one North Dakota State University student's school project is tackling that big issue—ending the stigma surrounding sexual assault.

On NDSU's campus, smiles and laughter fill the air, including those of junior Mackenzie Eckman.

"Just been doing my thing, and it's really been amazing," she says.

But that smile hasn't always been there.

"The January of my freshman year, I was sexually assaulted by a very close friend," she says, adding that it took her almost two years to talk about. But ever since, she's been vocal about raising awareness regarding sexual assault.

Mackenzie says, "It's not your fault," which is what inspired her latest project—"Clothing Is Not Consent," part of her Women and Gender Studies internship.

For the next month, Mackenzie will be collecting clothes and taking pictures of the outfits survivors were in when they were assaulted.

"Personally I've struggled with this a lot," she says. "It brings up the 'what ifs' 'what if I wasn't dressed like that?' "

She says the project's purpose is to show that it doesn't matter what the victim was wearing.

Kelsey Keimig, NDSU Sexual Assault Prevention and Advocacy, says, "The idea that the way a victim was dressed is somehow their fault is really a big and pervasive rape myth in our culture."

Mackenzie says she hopes her project will encourage people to stop questioning what the victim could have done differently.

"We should really be teaching people 'don't rape, don't assault, no means no.' "

And to shift the conversation to one of encouragement and empowerment.

"You're not a victim, you're a survivor," Mackenzie says.

The project will be on display at NDSU's Memorial Union Gallery the first two weeks of April as part of the Clothesline Project. April is sexual assault awareness month.

Anyone interested in taking part in the project can contact Mackenzie at mackenzie.eckman@ndsu.edu. Clothes can be dropped off at the Office of Student Life in the NDSU Memorial Union.