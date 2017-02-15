Local activists optimistic shared parenting bill will pass

Shared parenting is a concept of both parents having equal time and responsibility in child custody or divorce arrangements.

It was voted down as Measure 6 on the North Dakota ballot in 2014. Sixty-two voted against the measure.

This time the bill calls for each parent to have 35 to 50 percent of the time, with the court assuming each parent is fit to care for a child during a custodial battle.

Advocates say the bill getting this far a third time is progress.

"I'm ecstatic that it's gone this far," says Sean Kasson, an advocate for the bill. "I'm really really grateful to see so much progress is being made. I know this is the best route for so many people, so many kids. It's going to better a lot of lives."

Opponents say the wording of the bill isn't that much different than Measure 6, a measure that voters already said no to.

It also gives undue precedence to parents who may not be fit to care for a child.The bill is awaiting its second hearing before being voted on.