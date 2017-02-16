Public asked to help find at-risk runaway

According to information provided by Clay County Social Services:

Sheyanne Dakota Butler, 17, has been missing since 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, when she rode the bus to the Red River Alternative Learning Center in Moorhead.

Butler has connections to the Minneapolis area and may be in the company of Cody Stevenson, 33.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call their local enforcement agency, or the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at (701) 451-7660.