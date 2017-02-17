Brain injury awareness event Feb. 23 in Fargo
FARGO—The North Dakota Brain Injury Network will host a mask-making event for those affected by brain injury from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23 at Community Options, 2701 9th Ave. S., Suite E.
The project allows individuals with brain injury to create an art mask to tell their story as a means to educate others about what it is like to live with a brain injury.
Brain injury survivors, family members, friends and community members are welcome. The purpose is to not only create awareness for brain injury, but to also give survivors a voice.
For more information, visit www.ruralhealth.und.edu.