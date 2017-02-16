The march began at 10:30 a.m. at the Mexican Consulate on St. Paul's eastside and made its way to the Minnesota state Capitol. The campaign also encouraged immigrants to refrain from dining out and making purchases today.

Restaurants and other businesses around the United States also shut their doors and thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of cities across the country.

Activists called on immigrants to stay home from work, avoid shopping and skip classes in "A Day Without Immigrants," an effort to highlight the vital role they play in American society. About 13 percent of the U.S. population, more than 40 million people, are foreign born, according to census data.

In the Twin Cities, St. Paul institutions El Burrito Mercado and Boca Chica Restaurant & Taco House were closed, as were Blue Plate Restaurant Co. sites and St. Paul's Black Sheep Pizza.

"Since we are a family of community restaurants, we listened to our community. And believe we are strongest when we are united. Because of that, we've chosen not to be open tomorrow," stated a post from Blue Plate Restaurant Co.'s Facebook page for Bottle Rocket in St. Paul.

In addition to Bottle Rocket, Blue Plate restaurants closed Thursday include Groveland Tap and Highland Grill in St. Paul; The Freehouse, Mercury Dining Room & Rail, The Lowry, Longfellow Grill in Minneapolis; Edina Grill in Edina; and 3 Squares in Maple Grove.

"What a powerful message! My classroom is empty!" a teacher at St. Paul's Highland Park Middle School tweeted.

"I told my English teacher that I wasn't going to school, and she said she understood," said Rosa Castro, a 13-year-old U.S. citizen in Detroit, who marched with her 26-year-old sister, one of several undocumented family members whose future she is concerned about.

The protest was prompted by Trump's vows to crack down on illegal immigration and his executive order, which was put on hold by federal courts, that temporarily banned travel to the United States from seven Muslim-majority countries. Immigrant rights' groups expressed alarm after federal raids last week in which more than 680 people illegally in the country were arrested.

Trump will replace the suspended executive order in the near future, according to a court filing by the U.S. Department of Justice.

In Washington, D.C., more than 50 restaurants were closed, including high-end eateries run by the celebrity chef Jose Andres, who is embroiled in a legal dispute with Trump after backing out of a deal to open a restaurant in the president's new Washington hotel.

At the Pentagon, about half a dozen food outlets were forced to close after staff members joined the protest, including a Starbucks, a Taco Bell and a Burger King, according to a Defense Department spokesman.

Sympathy marches and rallies were also held in cities including Raleigh, North Carolina and Austin, Texas. Thousands joined demonstrations in Chicago and Detroit.

Fast-food workers in cities including Kansas City took part in support rallies, according to the "Fight for $15" campaign backed by the Service Employees International Union, which advocates for a higher minimum wage. The union said it was not officially involved in organizing the action.

"Most people who come to America are just working," said Fernando Garcia, who was born in the United States but closed his Chicago-area solar fan business in support of his employees. "They can deport the criminals, but that's a very small portion of people who come here."

The protests were the latest in a series of actions by women's groups, immigrant groups and other activists since Trump took office.

This article contains information from Reuters