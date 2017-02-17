ND attorney general warns of phone scam targeting elderly

The grandparent scam is one of the common "imposter" scams that have been circulating in the state for several years, along with fake IRS calls and the phony sweepstakes/lottery win, according to a release from Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem.

His office receives reports of new victims every week. He urged residents to talk to elderly parents and relatives about these scams and remind family members of the following:

• If the caller asks them not to tell mom or dad (or anyone), it is a giveaway that the call is a scam.

• Confirm the whereabouts of your grandchild with another family member before sending any money.

• Scam artists like to have victims use alternative forms of payment, such as gift cards, iTunes cards, Wal-Mart-to-Wal-Mart transactions or wire transfers, because they can access the funds instantly and they cannot be tracked.

For more information, contact the Consumer Protection division at (701) 328-3404, toll-free (800) 472-2600, or at www.attorneygeneral.nd.gov.