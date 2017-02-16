Satellite images from Wednesday show a wedge-like area of nearly snow-free farmland starting from just south of Crookston, and the warm spell expected to bring highs in the 50s in the Fargo area will last until the middle of next week.

Greg Gust, a senior meteorologist with the weather service's Grand Forks office, said while flood risks have dropped for the central and southern Red River Valley, it hasn't changed much for the northern valley and Devils Lake Basin where a near-record runoff is expected.

Still, he cautioned that the soil in the southern valley remains saturated and mostly frozen so flood risks could still increase with more precipitation.

"We expect that we'll get additional snowfall through the winter. We expect there's a possibility for spring rain yet in the picture. It is only mid-February," Gust said.

In fact, a quarter inch of rain is expected in the valley on Monday with areas near the Canadian border seeing a mix of snow and rain.

As it stands now, there's a 50-50 chance of the Red River reaching 23.8 feet between now and May 20. Moderate flood stage starts at 25 feet, and floods don't cause many major problems in Fargo-Moorhead until they are several feet higher.

Gust said with night temperatures staying above freezing, rivers here and to the south could see more open water, which could result in minor flooding in Fargo early next week.

The worst risk of flooding is farther north and in Devils Lake. In Grafton, N.D., there's a 50-50 chance of the Park River reaching 17.2 feet, nearly 3 feet above major flood stage. In Neche, N.D., there's a 50-50 chance of the Pembina River reaching 21.4. Major flood stage there starts at 20.5 feet.

In Devils Lake, there's a one in 10 chance of the lake reaching 1,454.7 feet above sea level and a 50-50 chance of reaching 1,453.7. The record, set in 2011, was 1,454.4 feet.

Gust said the last part of February is expected to be colder than average. He said, March, April and May are expected to be cool and wet.