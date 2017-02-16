Number of downtown Fargo surveillance cameras grows

The latest hardware uses technology that yields sharper images than the six cameras installed between late 2012 and early 2013.

One police official impressed by the improvement said he'd like the city to replace the earlier installed cameras with higher resolution versions.

"The cameras that we've had up now for two or three years, the technology changes very quickly and the quality of the image changes," said Lt. Chris Helmick, who talked about downtown safety during a meeting of the Downtown Community Partnership's board on Thursday, Feb. 16.

Helmick said the cameras that have been operating for several years have proven very useful in solving crimes, but he said higher resolution versions would improve surveillance capability by several notches.

"It's a good image," he said, referring to what the older cameras produce, but images produced by the cameras installed last fall are "so much sharper."

Helmick said he's considering making a budget request to upgrade the six original cameras, noting that the price of a new camera is about $1,500.

If such a request is approved, he said it's possible replacements for the city's six older cameras could be in place by early 2018.

Mike Hahn, president and CEO of the Downtown Community Partnership, said many in the downtown community appreciate the presence of the cameras and view them as a deterrent against crime.

The cameras have been useful in helping sort out the facts when things like altercations occur, he said, adding that for the most part the cameras have become invisible to many.

"It's just largely something that's in the background," Hahn said. "It's just become an element of everyday life.".

Helmick said the Police Department is aware that surveillance cameras don't sit well with some residents, but he said the notion that people are under constant scrutiny is not an accurate picture of what is happening.

"The public shouldn't worry that they're being watched all the time, because we just don't have the time to do that," Helmick said. The video footage is not kept for very long, he said.

"It might be as short as two weeks, if that," he said.

Most of Fargo's eight police cameras are located along Broadway, Helmick said.

In addition to the two new surveillance cameras, the Police Department has made shift changes that allow more officers to work the downtown beat during peak times, such as weekends and nights, he told DCP officials.

Hahn said there is always room for improvement when it comes to making downtown a more secure place. Helmick's report to the DCP Thursday "reinforces we are a safe downtown," Hahn said.