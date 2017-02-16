Report: Trump's choice for national security adviser has turned down offer
WASHINGTON—President Donald Trump choice for national security adviser, retired Vice Admiral Robert Harward, has turned down the offer, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, Feb. 16, citing two people familiar with the situation.
Harward was offered the job after Michael Flynn resigned on Monday for misleading Vice President Mike Pence over his conversations with Russia's ambassador to the United States.
