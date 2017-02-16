Search
    Report: Trump's choice for national security adviser has turned down offer

    By Reuters Media Today at 5:30 p.m.
    Vice Adm. Robert S. Harward, commander of Combined Joint Task Force 435, salutes during a SEAL Team 5 change of command ceremony in San Diego in this 2011 photo. Petty Officer 2nd Class Marc Rockwell-Pate / U.S. Navy/ Handout via Reuters

    WASHINGTON—President Donald Trump choice for national security adviser, retired Vice Admiral Robert Harward, has turned down the offer, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, Feb. 16, citing two people familiar with the situation.

    Harward was offered the job after Michael Flynn resigned on Monday for misleading Vice President Mike Pence over his conversations with Russia's ambassador to the United States.

    Check back for more on this developing story.

