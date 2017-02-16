Cargill to shutter second Fargo office

"Decisions like this are always difficult," said April Nelson, senior communications specialist for Cargill, in a written statement Thursday, Feb. 16.

Nelson said Cargill's Financial Service Center, 4340 18th Ave. S., will close May 31. The center's 23 employees were notified on Thursday of the closure and nine of those employees will continue working for Cargill remotely, either from their homes or from shared office spaces in the Fargo-Moorhead area.

The remaining 14 employees are being provided job transition support and severance, Nelson said, and Cargill is encouraging affected employees to apply for open positions within the company if they are interested.

This announcement follows the imminent closure of Cargill's software development group office in the North Dakota State University Technology Incubator, 1854 NDSU Research Circle N. In late January, the company said it would close the software office by April 30.

About 19 employees will be affected by the closure, but a company spokesman said a good number of those employees also will have an opportunity to work remotely.

When it announced the closure of the software office, Cargill said it wouldn't affect other operations in the area, which included the financial service center and an oilseed processing plant in West Fargo. The processing plant will remain open.

"We appreciate our long-standing relationships with the Fargo-Moorhead community," Nelson said. "We remain committed to the community and the state of North Dakota. We will continue to employ over 300 North Dakotans working in our West Fargo, Wahpeton and Spiritwood facilities."

Cargill is headquartered in Wayzata, Minn. and has several offices and facilities in the Twin Cities area.