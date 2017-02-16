Two Fargo neighborhoods notified of high-risk sex offenders

Franklin Lee Crone II, 29, is living at 734 College St. N. Crone, is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 188 pounds. He was convicted in 2015 of child neglect and abuse and in 2011 was convicted of corruption/solicitation of a minor, causing a 16-year-old girl to become pregnant. He also was convicted of corruption/solicitation of a minor in 2009 involving a 17-year-old girl who was an acquaintance.

The second high-risk sex offender, Donald Robert Edwardson, 44, lives at 1449 4th Ave. S. Edwardson, who weighs 320 pounds and is 5 feet 10 inches tall with blue eyes and red hair, was 24 years old when he had sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old girl, resulting in his conviction in 1997 of criminal sexual conduct. Also that year, he was convicted of criminal sexual conduct for fondling a 16-year-old girl on numerous occasions. Five years earlier, in 1992, Edwardson was convicted of criminal sexual conduct for engaging in sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl.

Both Crone and Edwardson are lifetime registrants on the high-risk sex offenders registry, according to Fargo police.