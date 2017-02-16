The committee gave a "do pass" recommendation late Thursday afternoon to Senate Bill 2344, the legislation that amends the initiated measure legalizing marijuana for medical purposes that North Dakota voters approved in November's election.

The committee's changes included inserting "dried leaves or flowers of the plant of the genus cannabis in a combustible delivery form" into the definition of "usable marijuana," which would allow marijuana to be smoked. The bill's introduction late last month drew frustration from medical marijuana supporters in part because it would have only allowed liquid or pill forms.

But the amended bill includes a requirement that a physician authorizing marijuana smoking to attest that no other form "would be effective in providing the patient therapeutic or palliative benefits."

The bill still must go to the Senate Appropriations Committee before it gets a final vote, said Human Services Committee Chairwoman Sen. Judy Lee, R-West Fargo.

The Compassionate Care Act passed with almost 64 percent of North Dakota voters supporting it. But legislative leaders have said better regulations were needed.

Sen. Merrill Piepkorn, D-Fargo, voted against the amended bill Thursday, though he said he appreciated the work various state agencies put into it. He said many people won't be able to afford the fees included in the legislation.

"I believe it's the state's responsibility to enact what the majority ... intended," he said.

But Sen. David Clemens, R-West Fargo, worried that without the passage of Senate Bill 2344, the state would revert back to the initiated measure, which didn't include language to decriminalize the product.

"If it reverts back to the initiated measure, they are not going to be able to take part in it," he said.