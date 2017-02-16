The consequences of reporting fake crimes

With patrols spread thin as it is, metro police say it's irresponsible for people to report something they know is fake.

Though it happens, police say it's impossible to know exactly how often.

Officer Jessica Schindeldecker of the Fargo Police Department says, "It's hard to know if it happens often. I'm sure it does. We never know what the circumstances might be and whether we're going to know if it's false."

It's also ill-advised and comes with some serious consequences.

"It's a Class A misdemeanor to file a false report of complaint with law enforcement, which can mean up to a year in prison," Schindeldecker says.

Across the river, in Minnesota, you can get up to a year as well.

Lt. Tory Jacobson of the Moorhead Police Department says, "We realize this is a tool we have as a criminal charge, and we want to communicate that to someone we may be suspicious is providing false information."

Other consequences can include demanding restitution for wasted funds.

"We look at the total cost that has to the department," Jacobson says.

Fargo police investigated under a bridge Wednesday night, though it's unlikely it was a knowingly false report.

Despite the law, police say fake reports aren't often prosecuted.

"It's rare we ultimately pursue criminal charges," Jacobson says.

Moorhead police say they typically charge people with it less than once a year.

All 50 states have a law to punish malicious false reporting.

Local police remind people there's a huge difference between making a false report on purpose and reporting something you're not completely sure about. They urge anyone who sees something suspicious to call it in.

"We don't want people to worry about bothering us," Schindeldecker says. "It's our job to respond to calls about suspicious activity."