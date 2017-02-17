When authorities arrived, they found a broken window and two teens running away.

Authorities found the first teen from West Fargo shortly after arriving on scene and then chased the second down.

The second teen was arrested a few hours later.

The two did not get into the business, but did break a window.

Fargo police are also investigating a possible burglary at Vid Cycle that happened earlier in the morning. It’s unknown if the two are connected.