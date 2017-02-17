Search
    Fargo police arrest two teens in connection to early morning burglary

    By Jordan Schroeer Today at 5:43 a.m.

    FARGO - Two teenagers were arrested after an attempted burglary in Fargo early Friday morning, Feb. 17.

    Fargo police say they were called to Sports Vape 3 a.m. Friday when an alarm went off.

    When authorities arrived, they found a broken window and two teens running away.

    Authorities found the first teen from West Fargo shortly after arriving on scene and then chased the second down.

    The second teen was arrested a few hours later.

    The two did not get into the business, but did break a window.

    Fargo police are also investigating a possible burglary at Vid Cycle that happened earlier in the morning. It’s unknown if the two are connected.

    Jordan Schroeer

    Born and rasied in Perham, MN, I have a connection with the area that goes for generations. I know what people in the region care about and will work tirelessly to deliver the news you want and need. After going to Minnesota State University Moorhead for broadcast journalism and political science, I jumped into the news cycle at WDAY. When I'm not obsessing over the latest information, I can be found going out for family karaoke (Dad and I sing a crowd-pleasing "Rawhide"), driving all over town to find garage sales or curb-side "junk" and watching home renovation shows. If you have any story ideas or would just like to chat, let me know and we'll get together for a conversation.

    JSchroeer@wday.com
    (218) 234-8126
