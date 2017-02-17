No fire found after odor reported at Hornbacher's store
FARGO - Fargo firefighters were called to the Hornbacher's store near West Acres mall early Friday, Feb. 17, on a report of an odor from the vents, but quickly determined that there was no fire danger, Battalion Chief Chris Rasmussen said.
Fire crews were dispatched to 4101 13th Ave. S., about 4:04 a.m., according to dispatch reports.
Fire crews did go up on the roof to check the store's heating units, "but everything was working fine," Rasmussen said.