Temperatures are expected to hit about 53 degrees Friday, eclipsing the previous record of 48 degrees set in 2002, WDAY meteorologist Jared Piepenburg said Friday morning. The record low for this date is minus 30 degrees.

The average high for Feb. 17 is 24, and the average low is 6, Piepenburg said.

But the warmth will stick around, at least through Tuesday, before returning to something closer to the seasonal averages, Piepenburg said.

The overnight low is supposed to be 34 tonight with some patchy fog possible. Saturday should see a high around 50, under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Saturday's record high is 52, set in 1981.

Sunday's high is forecast to be 55. The record is 52, set in 1930.

Monday's forecasts calls for a high of 50. The current record is 49 degrees set in 1931.

Tuesday's high is forecast to be 54 degrees. The current record is 49 degrees set in 1981.

"We could have some record-setting weather coming up here," Piepenburg said.

Even if the forecast temperatures are off by a couple degrees, the average high temperature for Tuesday, Feb. 21, is 26 degrees, he said.

"Were still looking at 25 degrees above average. Which is a lot. It's pretty impressive," Piepenburg said. "We're kind of lucking out here for people that like warmer air."

The overnight low of 45 degrees Sunday morning should continue melting local snow cover. Overnight lows then drop to about 36 degrees for Monday and Tuesday.

Clouds are expected to roll in Wednesday as the high temperature drops to 46 degrees, with temperatures dropping off further Thursday, when a high of 35 is expected and possibly some rain or snow, according to WDAY's forecast.