Community, Fargo police talk improving downtown safety

On any given night, especially weekends, you'll find many people walking the streets in downtown Fargo.

Many will say they feel relatively safe amid all the crime that happens there.

Even so, police and the Fargo Downtown Community Partnership met Thursday to address concerns about crime in the area.

In total, officers got more than 18,000 calls to downtown alone in 2016.

While they say assaults are one of their biggest concerns, which increased 24 percent last year, they see property crimes the most.

"We see a lot of people that will go to the bar and leave their purse sitting at the table or leave a phone sitting at the table when they go up to the bar," said Fargo Police Lt. Chris Helmick. "That's probably our biggest frustration is just property crime."

Around midnight, crime tends to spike downtown, reaching around 57 calls an hour.

During that time, police say public intoxication and urination are their biggest problems.

To help keep the area safe, police say they have 24-hour patrols and will increase the amount of officers in the area by the end of the year.