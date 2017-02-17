Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday:

SECURITY

Trump tweets that he is considering four people, including retired General Keith Kellogg, to serve as national security adviser after being turned down by his first choice to replace ousted Michael Flynn.

Trump's defense secretary, Jim Mattis, in his debut trip to Europe, warns of an "arc of instability" on Europe's periphery and calls on NATO allies to contribute their fair share to their collective defense.

Vice President Mike Pence will speak at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, seeking to soothe allies unnerved by Trump's statements on Russia and NATO while stressing U.S. commitment to Europe.

SYRIA

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, trying to reassure allies that Washington is not tilting toward Moscow over the Syrian conflict, tells them the United States backs U.N. efforts for a political solution, officials say.

AGENDA

After nearly a month in power, Trump has yet to unveil major legislation or publicly endorse bills from others, getting Republicans off to a slow start on sweeping reforms they promised on the campaign trail.

Senate Leader Mitch McConnell expects to move on legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare - one of Trump's most frequently repeated campaign promises - as soon as there are enough votes to pass the Republican-controlled chamber.

RUSSIA

The Kremlin says it is not disappointed by how U.S.-Russia ties are developing under Trump and that it will only be possible to assess the outlook for relations once the leaders of both countries meet.

IMMIGRATION

The White House denies an Associated Press report it was considering mobilizing as many as 100,000 National Guard troops to round up non-citizens in the country illegally.

The Supreme Court will decide three cases in the coming months that could help or hinder Trump's efforts to increase border security and accelerate deportations.

CABINET

The Senate is expected to approve Trump's pick for the Environmental Protection Agency on Friday, despite objections of Democrats and green groups worried he will gut the agency, as the administration readies executive orders to ease regulation on drillers and miners.

MEDIA

Trump is poised to tap Mike Dubke, a Republican media relations firm owner, to oversee White House communications, media reports say, in a move that could help shore up Trump's messaging efforts.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says Trump is wasting his time deriding the media over coverage of his administration.