    Fargo city offices closed Feb. 20

    By Forum staff reports Today at 2:07 a.m.

    FARGO—Non-essential city of Fargo offices will be closed for the Presidents Day holiday Monday, Feb. 20, including all three public library locations.

    The sanitary landfill and hazardous waste facility will be open. Garbage and recycling collections will run on normal schedules; residents are asked to have their carts and bins out by 8 a.m.

    MATBUS routes (with the exception of those operating on the North Dakota State University campuses) will be in full operation.

