Built in 1893, the two-story Dakotah Block, 123 Broadway N., most recently housed Metro Drug from 1982 until its closure in July 2015. It was one of several properties purchased by Gov. Doug Burgum's Kilbourne Group last year.

Kilbourne Group officials have applied for about $125,000 of Renaissance Zone tax incentives over the next five years as they prepare to start doing foundation work, replacing windows, redoing the Broadway storefront and adding several new entries to its north side along Second Avenue.

"These are very important economic incentives to make the project work and allow us to move forward with it," said General Manager Mike Allmendinger.

Fargo's Renaissance Zone Authority will review the request on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

Minimal upgrades are planned for the building's 5,300-square-foot second story, which includes access to the downtown skyway. Allmendinger said the second floor will remain office space and get some mechanical and heating improvements, as well as new windows and upgrades to common areas.

The renovation will also include foundation repairs, he said, and the 7,000-square-foot basement has high enough ceilings to house a business after it's done.

But the bulk of work will happen on the building's exterior and inside the 6,900-square-foot ground floor that originally housed furniture stores and had been a pharmacy, first Osco Drug and then Metro Drug, for 50 years beginning in 1965.

Several new windows will be added to the building's Second Avenue side, as well as separate entrances for the multiple businesses that could open on the main floor. The storefront and windows will also be completely overhauled on the Broadway side.

"We get really excited about the idea of having new entries and additional glass going into the retail part of the north side of the building," Allmendinger said. "We know that's going to increase walkability along that sidewalk and along that building."

He said renovation work will begin this spring or summer, and commercial space could be ready for a new business to move into as early as late 2017 or next year.

Kilbourne Group hopes to attract several new tenants to the renovated Dakotah Block, especially retail stores and restaurants or bars that could complement events and programming at a new plaza on the grounds of a planned $98 million, 18-story Block 9 multiple-use tower a block to the north.

Allmendinger said Kilbourne Group expects the plaza to open in spring or summer 2019. Block 9 construction is scheduled to begin this spring and take about two years to build.