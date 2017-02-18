The council voted Monday, Feb. 13, to give SBA Towers IX, LLC, a telecommunications company headquartered in Florida that filed the lawsuit, the conditional use permit it needs to build a 90-foot tower off Main Avenue South, near JC Chumley's, a longtime Moorhead bar.

An attorney representing the city advised council members to approve the permit sought by SBA Towers, which had sued the city in federal court.

Now, the federal case is "moot" because of the reconsideration and granting of the permit, said James Strommen, attorney with Minneapolis law firm Kennedy & Graven, who was selected by the League of Minnesota Cities to represent Moorhead. The city has trust insurance through the league, so Mayor Del Rae Williams said there was "no cost involved."

"I did not have strong feelings about it," Williams said of the tower, adding that she was "aware we did something that will probably get a lawsuit, especially with something you know you're going to lose on."

The council made several attempts to block the tower from being built, including selling city-owned property SBA was initially interested in to another business and even amending city code to restrict a new tower from being built within 300 feet of a building.

But the lawsuit was a "lost cause" that forced the city to reconsider its opposition, Williams said.

Also, the members most strongly opposed to the tower are no longer on the council, she said.

"I think that a council with newly elected members were allowed to reconsider and believed it was in the best interest to move forward on this basis," Strommen said.

Tower's troubles

Conflicts between SBA and the City Council date back to 2014 when negotiations first began. SBA was interested in building a tower to be leased by Verizon Wireless near JC Chumley's.

Verizon's radio frequency engineers determined that a significant gap in wireless and network coverage exists in the area, requiring a new tower. To remedy this gap, Verizon contacted SBA.

According to the complaint SBA filed in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis in November:

SBA first applied for a permit at the original proposed site, 1516 Main Ave., in September 2015. The following month, the Moorhead Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval of the tower. City staff acknowledged plans complied with city code and forwarded a copy of the application to the City Council.

The council tabled the consideration twice that October before rejecting the permit and instead approving a new contract to sell the city-owned property to a private buyer for commercial development. The Forum reported at that time that the property sold for $75,000 to H&S Contracting to expand Heartland Professional Building.

SBA claims they never received a written denial of that first application, but minutes from the city council meeting state the tower was "unattractive" and inconsistent with making downtown Moorhead appealing to commercial development.

Former council member Jim Haney, who resigned in November after winning a seat on the Clay County Commission, has his business, Haney's Photography, within 400 feet of the tower site. The proximity made him "uncomfortable," Williams said.

Williams said former council member Nancy Otto, who served 17 years on the council and retired in December, "was about beautification" of the city and thought the tower was an eyesore.

The council then order a complete review of current regulations regarding telecommunication towers and at the time adopted a moratorium on all new applicants. Amendments to tower regulations were recommended by the planning commission in June 2016 and later those were adopted in city code.

Williams said changes in city code relating to telecommunication towers increased the buffer between towers and buildings from 200 to 300 feet. That change would've made the tower ineligible, she said.

'They need to be somewhere'

SBA filed a second application August 2016 for a tower to be constructed at 1700 1st Ave. S., about 600 feet east of the original site.

The application included a report from a third-party telecommunications consultant, Owl Engineering, to analyze the need for a tower at the proposed site. Owl's report showed a significant gap in coverage and other data demonstrating the tower meets code. Owl reported there was no radiation hazard to the general public, as well.

But there were still concerns of radiation from those working near the site who spoke in opposition of granting SBA a permit at a public hearing on Sept. 6, 2016, hosted by the Planning Commission.

Marissa West, Chumley's general manager, wrote a memo to the council about the "dangerous unseen radiation, aesthetics, and lack of need" of the tower. West said she stated the same reasons of opposition as she did the first time SBA proposed to build a tower near Chumley's.

Haney also spoke in opposition of the tower as did the developers of The Grove Apartments, 1521 1st Ave. N.

Gary Peterson, longtime owner of Chumley's until he sold it in 2012, owns the land the tower will sit on, along with his wife, Deborah. Gary spoke in favor of the permit at the planning board meeting.

The commission's vote on the application was split 3-3. The City Council shot down the application at its next meeting.

Again, SBA said the city failed to provide a written denial stating the council's reasoning. This prompted SBA to file the lawsuit on grounds that the city violated the Federal Telecommunications Act of 1996 because there was never a written response, and the city's decision prohibits personal wireless services. The federal law also prohibits such denial based on radio frequency emissions.

"Obviously you need to have enough towers to have adequate phone services," Williams said. "Where do you put that? They need to be put somewhere."

Cases common

Strommen said disputes over cellphone towers aren't rare. Cities, counties and townships around the country have had disputes with cell tower and infrastructure companies like SBA Towers, typically over conditional use permits, he said. Many don't go to court, and those that do go all the way through to a decision by a judge, this would be the end result, he said.

Even if the case were to carry out, it wouldn't be settled in a trial because these types of cases are evaluated on the record and wouldn't be a matter of people testifying in court, he said.

Strommen expected a judge to sign off on the dismissal of the case soon.

There are 11 towers for telecommunications, radio and public safety in Moorhead, plus another six roof antenna and three water tower antennas, said Kristie Leshovsky, Moorhead city planner and zoning administrator.

The new tower will be built soon, but Williams said she didn't know the specific date. When initially applying for the permit, SBA Towers indicated that they wanted the tower up as soon as possible.