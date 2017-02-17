Two injured in crash near Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. - Two people were injured in a two-car collision about 7:40 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, on Highway 10 in Detroit Township, the Minnesota State Patrol reports.
Mark L. Schiffner, 48, of Audubon, was eastbound in a Lincoln MKX on Highway 10 near mile marker 41 when he was blinded by sun glare and entered the westbound lane, where his vehicle hit a Toyota Highlander driven by William R. Esterby, 27, of Detroit Lakes, the report said.
Both men suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, the report said.
Road conditions were snowy or icy, the report said.