Two injured in crash near Detroit Lakes

Mark L. Schiffner, 48, of Audubon, was eastbound in a Lincoln MKX on Highway 10 near mile marker 41 when he was blinded by sun glare and entered the westbound lane, where his vehicle hit a Toyota Highlander driven by William R. Esterby, 27, of Detroit Lakes, the report said.

Both men suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, the report said.

Road conditions were snowy or icy, the report said.