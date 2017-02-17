Drivers warned about school bus passing violations
MOORHEAD — The Moorhead Police Department says it's recently received several complaints about drivers passing school buses, both in the mornings and afternoons, while the buses are picking up or dropping off children.
Police remind drivers that if they see a school bus with its stop-arm out and lights activated, they must not pass the school bus until the lights are turned off and/or the bus resumes moving.
Stop-arm violations are misdemeanors, and if a child is present outside the bus, the violation becomes a gross misdemeanor, police said.
The minimum fine for a misdemeanor is $300, and the maximum fine for a gross misdemeanor is $3,000, police said. The citation would also require a court appearance, police said.