Drivers warned about school bus passing violations

Police remind drivers that if they see a school bus with its stop-arm out and lights activated, they must not pass the school bus until the lights are turned off and/or the bus resumes moving.

Stop-arm violations are misdemeanors, and if a child is present outside the bus, the violation becomes a gross misdemeanor, police said.

The minimum fine for a misdemeanor is $300, and the maximum fine for a gross misdemeanor is $3,000, police said. The citation would also require a court appearance, police said.