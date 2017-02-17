Treasurer's Office to remain, North Dakota House decides

Rep. Vernon Laning, R-Bismarck, asked fellow lawmakers to uphold the House Government and Veterans Affairs Committee's "do not pass" recommendation. He said there's no duplication between the Treasurer's Office and other agencies, such as the Office of Management and Budget.

But Rep. Mike Nathe, R-Bismarck, said the resolution would give voters the ability to make government smaller. He noted tough budget decisions lawmakers are confronting with diminished tax revenues.

"We hear the people of North Dakota tell us they want to have smaller government," Nathe said. "This is their opportunity to have a say in it."

Rep. Jim Kasper, R-Fargo, countered that the Treasurer's Office is a small slice of the budget pie. A fiscal note attached to the resolution said the change's financial impact couldn't be determined until it's known how the office's functions will be performed.

"This office performs a function that is vital to the people of our state," Kasper said.

House Concurrent Resolution 3004, the legislation that would have asked voters whether to remove the treasurer from the state Constitution effective Jan. 1, 2021, failed in a 18-68 vote. The resolution to study the statutory changes needed to transfer the treasurer's responsibilities to other agencies failed by a 9-77 margin.

Republican Treasurer Kelly Schmidt won a fourth term in office in November. Her opponent in that race, Sen. Tim Mathern, D-Fargo, campaigned on eliminating the office.