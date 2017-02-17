Search
    Two men arrested after armed robbery at Grand Forks Discontent Tobacco Shop

    By WDAZ News Staff Today at 4:28 p.m.
    Grand Forks, N.D. -- Police here have arrested two men they say were involved in an armed robbery at Discontent Tobacco Shop in Grand Forks.

    The robbery occured around 3 p.m. Friday, February 17. Police caught up with the suspects nearly an hour later at the St. Paul's Episcopal Church on South 5th Street. 

    Both men were taken into custody. No one was injured during the robbery.

    Check back later for more details on this developing story.

