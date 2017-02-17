Two men arrested after armed robbery at Grand Forks Discontent Tobacco Shop
Grand Forks, N.D. -- Police here have arrested two men they say were involved in an armed robbery at Discontent Tobacco Shop in Grand Forks.
The robbery occured around 3 p.m. Friday, February 17. Police caught up with the suspects nearly an hour later at the St. Paul's Episcopal Church on South 5th Street.
Both men were taken into custody. No one was injured during the robbery.
Check back later for more details on this developing story.