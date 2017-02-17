House Bill 1422, introduced by Rep. Chuck Damschen, R-Hampden, would have made it a Class C felony for someone who's at least 21 years old to knowingly deliver alcohol to someone who's underage. Currently, it's a Class A misdemeanor.

The bill failed on a 10-80 vote.

Senate rejects redistricting commission study

The North Dakota Senate rejected a proposal from Democrats for a legislative study on forming an independent, nonpartisan redistricting commission Monday.

The Legislature met in special session to redistrict based off of the 2010 census in November 2011. The state Constitution requires the Legislature to redistrict after each 10-year census.

Sen. Nicole Poolman, R-Bismarck, said the state already has a bipartisan committee "and a process that works in North Dakota."

Senate Minority Leader Joan Heckaman, D-New Rockford, said the resolution offers "common sense reform" to make government more transparent and accountable.

"Legislative district lines should be drawn fairly and in a manner that respects the various communities and political subdivisions in our state," she said.

The resolution failed on a voice vote.

School restraint and seclusion bill fails

A bill requiring school districts to adopt policies for using restraint and seclusion methods on students failed Tuesday in the North Dakota Senate.

Senate Bill 2275, introduced by Heckaman, said those policies must prohibit the use of restraint methods that could restrict a student's breathing. It also required each district to report all incidents of restraint and seclusion to the U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights.

Forum News Service reported last year that the North Dakota School Boards Association has a model policy, and about 60 percent of school districts had adopted it or a similar one.

Heckaman attempted to narrow the bill to only require school districts adopt a policy before July 2018, removing an appropriation for training school district personnel on seclusion and restraint methods. But that amendment was not adopted and the bill failed on a 10-36 vote.

Legislature makes progress ahead of crossover

North Dakota lawmakers are working to pass bills ahead of next week's mid-session break known as crossover.

Through Thursday, the 31st day of the session, the House had acted on 330 bills while another 104 were waiting for action, according to figures provided by Legislative Council. Through 33 days last session in 2015, 113 bills awaited action.

The Senate acted on 301 bills through Thursday, while 43 waited for action. That's an improvement from 2015, when there were 77 bills waiting for action through 33 days of the session.

The Legislature is scheduled to be in recess starting Feb. 24 until March 1, said Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson. When lawmakers return from the crossover break, each chamber will consider bills passed by the other chamber.